WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials celebrated the completion of some significant upgrades at Quinebaug Valley Community College on Monday.

Officials held a ribbon cutting to mark a significant renovation of its permanent location in Willimantic.

The upgrade took about 10 months, but that’s not the only big change.

Soon this campus will merge with others across the state and have a new name as of July 1st.

Quinebaug Valley will be named Connecticut State Community College Quinebaug Valley.

“This branch campus will be a game changer. Once again for this community. It will open access to higher education and full programs to fields that have living wage jobs. It will change the economic trajectory for families today and generations to come,” said Dr. Karen Hynick, CEO of Quinebaug Valley Community College.

