Quinnipiac University partners with senior centers for intergenerational conversations

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Quinnipiac University is inviting members of the LGBT community and allies to a series of intergenerational conversations from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for three consecutive Thursdays starting Oct, 21.

The conversations will be held via Zoom and will feature facilitated small group discussions between younger and older LGBT adults and allies. The topics will range from ageism, relationships, and community, to identity and language.

“This is part of Quinnipiac’s Age-Friendly University initiative to foster conversations across ages and generations,” said Dr. Sheila Molony, professor of nursing at Quinnipiac. “Both younger and older adults have meaningful things to offer and want to be involved in living, learning, and contributing to their communities.”

Molony and Nicole Fidanza, a clinical associate professor of occupational therapy at Quinnipiac, are helping to organize the series with colleagues from Central Connecticut State University, and partnerships with the Triangle Community Center, the Connecticut Healthy Living Collective, and with the LGBT Moveable Senior Center.

For information about attending the free admissions, head to cthealthyliving.org.