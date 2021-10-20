School bus driver shortage leads to community bus stops for Emmett O’Brien Technical High, Platt Tech students

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH)– The shortage of school bus drivers continues to present a challenge throughout the state, but there’s a new way of getting children in the Ansonia and Milford areas to school on time.

It’s called community bus stops. A community bus stop means students will no longer be picked up and dropped off in front of their homes.

Transportation officials are calling this a temporary fix. The affected schools are Emmett O’Brien Technical High School in Ansonia and Platt Tech in Milford.

The ongoing school bus driver shortage is to blame for this problem, according to school officials. Transportation officials sat during the pandemic they lost 150 drivers. Although some drivers returned, the company is still down about 90 drivers.

Parents recently received a letter detailing the loss of community stops and an apology for the inconvenience.

Officials say their goal is to get more students back and forth to their out-of-district schools.

“We’ve had some parents who are upset and I totally understand why they’re upset with the change of going to community bus stops. But I can tell you that this is only temporary for a few more days. Hopefully next week we can go back and students will be picked up at their homes,” said Superintendent of Seymour Public Schools, Susan Compton.

Here are 11 community stops to make sure students get to school and back home.