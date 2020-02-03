State Department of Education uses test results, data to rank schools across Connecticut

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The State Department of Education is out with a report card for all schools in Connecticut. It’s largely based on annual assessment tests taken by kids in grades 3 through 8.

The State Education Department ranked all schools on a zero-to-100 scale. Overall, the Connecticut schools get a 74.2. It’s all based on tests results and data from last school year.

No school got a perfect score.

I think it’s a fair metric,” said Mark Benigni, Superintendent, Meriden Public Schools.

Twelve areas are considered: academic achievement and growth, absenteeism, college readiness, graduation rates, even P.E. and arts.

Meriden schools ranked right along with the state average. Although several schools were among 162 across Connecticut recognized for distinction.

Ten year Superintendent Mark Benigni says that’s due to a focus on curriculum and technology.

“Every student receives a Chromebook and it’s not really about the Chromebook. It’s about what technology we can bring to the table to help students personalize their learning,” said Benigni.

This is one of three schools in Meriden recognized for either growth or performance and officials say it’s really because they have been placing an emphasis on reading and math in the early years.

“Every classroom has different needs,” said Susan Perrone, Supervisor Curriculum, Meriden Public Schools .

Susan Perrone oversees K-12 math and English, including a group of reading and math coaches that work directly with teachers.

“We go directly into the classroom, we model lessons, we help with planning, if necessary, we go over curriculum, whatever is needed,” said Perrone.

While the report card awards progress – it also points out problem areas.

“There are other indicators that we know we need to do more work,” said Benigni.

Benigni says the data helps with strategic planning in those areas of improvement.

“We need to make sure that our students don’t just graduate but the actually go on with their plans to attend four year schools, two year schools,” said Benigni.

To see how your district and school was ranked, click here.