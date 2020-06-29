State Dept. of Education releases guidelines for 2020-2021 school year; parents permitted to choose online learning

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Department of Education has released new guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year following last week’s announcement of the reopening of schools.

“Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together” was created based on input from students, parents, teachers, public health officials and education stakeholders.

Officials believe it will help ensure safety protocols, provide for students’ social-emotional well-being and “mitigating any barriers to accessing equitable opportunities that increased during the pandemic.”

The plan is based on six guiding principles:

Safeguarding the health and safety of students and staff. Allowing all students the opportunity to return into classrooms full time starting in the fall. Monitoring the school populations and, when necessary, potentially canceling classes in the future to appropriately contain COVID-19 spread. Emphasizing equity, access, and support to the students and communities who are emerging from this historic disruption. Fostering strong two-way communication with partners such as families, educators and staff. Factoring into decisions about reopening the challenges to the physical safety and social-emotional well-being of our students when they are not in school.

“Healthy schools translate to healthy communities, and the safety of our students, educators and school personnel remains the primary focus as we implement this plan. Balancing the reopening of schools will require us to be flexible and prepare to adjust as needed,” said Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona. “After consulting extensively with public health officials and our school communities, the evidence is clear that having students physically present in school greatly improves outcomes and our ability to provide for their academic and non-academic needs. When COVID-19 first hit, we were all called on to rise to the challenge and, after witnessing the herculean efforts of teachers, school personnel and families over the past two months, I am confident we will come together stronger than ever to lead the evolution of education in Connecticut. ‘Adapt, Advance, Achieve’ is the first step.”

The plan further details the roles for parents, students, teachers and administrators while heading back to school amid the pandemic.

Parents will be allowed to send their children for in-person learning, blended learning or online learning. Cardona said a new “learning hub” will be launching on Tuesday with more information for parents about their child’s academic options. He also said districts will release a survey to determine how many students will not be returning to the classroom.

Districts were asked to be flexible with planning blended learning or remote learning for all grades in the event that a school, district, or region has to cancel or limit in-person classes due to health precautions.

The guidelines also focus on supporting students who may struggle while returning to the classroom or with split learning (in-person and online).

The department identified five success factors for districts to implement.

Create a culture of learning and teaching that supports an infrastructure for blended learning environments. Establish a district platform or learning management system for communicating and accessing learning resources whether onsite or remote. Establish data review cycles and protocols to monitor progress and modify learning plan experiences. Create learning experiences with district standards-based curriculum as the lead designer for high quality, high impact instruction. This will ensure continuity of learning in the event of unplanned extended remote learning is required. All learners develop digital citizenship skills to participate fully in their communities and make smart choices online and in life.

Districts are also asked to develop and re-imagine learning to be synchronous and asynchronous.

Classroom learning is synchronous (will occur at set times), while assignments and tasks are asynchronous (students complete work on their own time).

Districts should plan to use a 50/50 rule: 50% synchronous and 50% asynchronous in a week of instruction.

Credit: Connecticut State Department of Education



Teachers are also encourages to create weekly office hours to help students who may be struggling.

The department also wants to help students with disabilities who may be impacted, including the following assistance: