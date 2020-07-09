State Dept. of Education to make announcement today on reopening plan for PK-12 CT schools

(WTNH) — The Connecticut State Department of Education is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding the reopening plan for PK-12 schools across the state amid the pandemic.
Governor Lamont will be joining officials from the Department of Education in a webinar today to discuss the school reopening plans. It will be live on YouTube at 11 a.m. and Gov. Lamont is scheduled to appear at 11:15 a.m.
The meeting comes soon after officials released guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year. “Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together” was created based on input from students, parents, teachers, public health officials and education stakeholders.
The plan is based on six guiding principles:
- Safeguarding the health and safety of students and staff.
- Allowing all students the opportunity to return into classrooms full time starting in the fall.
- Monitoring the school populations and, when necessary, potentially canceling classes in the future to appropriately contain COVID-19 spread.
- Emphasizing equity, access, and support to the students and communities who are emerging from this historic disruption.
- Fostering strong two-way communication with partners such as families, educators and staff.
- Factoring into decisions about reopening the challenges to the physical safety and social-emotional well-being of our students when they are not in school.
