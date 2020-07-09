State Dept. of Education to make announcement today on reopening plan for PK-12 CT schools

(WTNH) — The Connecticut State Department of Education is set to make an announcement on Thursday regarding the reopening plan for PK-12 schools across the state amid the pandemic.

Governor Lamont will be joining officials from the Department of Education in a webinar today to discuss the school reopening plans. It will be live on YouTube at 11 a.m. and Gov. Lamont is scheduled to appear at 11:15 a.m.

The meeting comes soon after officials released guidelines for the 2020-2021 school year. “Adapt, Advance, Achieve: Connecticut’s Plan to Learn and Grow Together” was created based on input from students, parents, teachers, public health officials and education stakeholders.

The plan is based on six guiding principles:

Safeguarding the health and safety of students and staff. Allowing all students the opportunity to return into classrooms full time starting in the fall. Monitoring the school populations and, when necessary, potentially canceling classes in the future to appropriately contain COVID-19 spread. Emphasizing equity, access, and support to the students and communities who are emerging from this historic disruption. Fostering strong two-way communication with partners such as families, educators and staff. Factoring into decisions about reopening the challenges to the physical safety and social-emotional well-being of our students when they are not in school.

