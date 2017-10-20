Students to take part in 10th Annual “Great Debate” in Hartford

(WTNH)– Great young minds will come together to square-off on issues affecting the community on Monday, October 28th.

Debate teams from Harvard University and Howard University will meet at the XL Center in Hartford for the 10th annual event sponsored by the NAACP.

The two resolutions that have been agreed upon are:

The House believes that the House of Representatives should pursue impeachment for President Donald Trump

The House believes that Roc Nation (the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z) should not have entered into a partnership with the NFL

News 8 anchor Keith Kountz will be moderating the debate and it will be streamed live on WTNH.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday at this location.

Last year, News 8’s Keith Kountz also moderated the event which took place at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport. Howard University beat Harvard University in 2018.