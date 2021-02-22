Study: High school remote learners more likely to be left behind

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(AP)– A report shows Connecticut high school students learning exclusively at home during the pandemic are in greater danger of failing to advance to the next grade than those who opted for a model that includes at least some in-person learning.

The report, released Monday by the non-profit educational organization RISE, found that 33% of high school students in the nine urban districts it studied are in danger of not progressing to the next grade, which compares to about 15% in a non-pandemic year.

The organization examined the performance of more than 12,000 students during first 2 1/2 months of this school year.