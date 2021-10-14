Swift Middle School expects delays as police investigation continues in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Students and employees at Swift Middle School can expect a two-hour delay Thursday morning, Oct. 14.

Reports say police are investigating an accident that occurred on Oct. 13.

“The Watertown Police Department is working with the Watertown Board of Education to investigate an uncorroborated comment overheard yesterday regarding an act of violence that would be taking place at Swift Middle School today,” wrote Watertown PD Chief Joshua Bernegger. “The Watertown Police Department has no information to believe there is any credibility to this overheard comment but is vigorously investigating to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, the Board of Education has called for a two-hour delay to provide additional time for the investigation.”

Chief Bernegger says additional security will be in place at Swift Middle School throughout the day.

