(WTNH)–Hundreds of young musicians are diving deep into the world of jazz this summer. The Litchfield Jazz Camp takes place at the Gunnery School in Washington, Connecticut, and it is changing lives through music.

The camp is open the students 13-years-old and up. It culminates with the Litchfield Jazz Festival, which runs July 26 through July 28. Learn more about the camp at litchfieldjazzcamp.com

