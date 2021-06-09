Temple University selects first Black president in school history

Temple University in Pennsylvania made history Tuesday, selecting the first Black president and its 137 years, as ABC affiliate WPVI reported.

Dr. Jason Wingard, former dean and professor of the School of Professional Studies at Columbia University, will be the 12th president of the University.

“I understand what it means for in a city like Philadelphia. And so I hope that I represent well,” he said.

As a boy, he grew up around campus.

“Over 40 years ago, I began coming to this campus in this community with my father, who was in graduate school at Temple University,” Wingard said.

Come July 1, he’ll replace Temple’s current president, who is retiring. One of Wingard’s goals is to help businesses see the value of Temple, which is home to more than 37,000 students.