Tribal leaders back bill on teaching Native American history

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leaders of American Indian tribes in Connecticut are voicing their support for proposed state legislation that would require the teaching of Native American history in public schools.

The tribal leaders issued a statement Monday with state Sen. Cathy Osten, a Democrat from Sprague. Osten plans to introduce a bill within the next several weeks. State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona has previously expressed concerns about such a bill.

He said teaching Native American history is important, but school districts are still working to implement other courses required by the state.

A state law passed last year requires schools to teach African American and Latino studies.