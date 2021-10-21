Two North Windham teachers win $27k to help with urban farming initiative

NORTH WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Two teachers in North Windham just got some grant money to help with urban farming at the school.

Nicole Bay and Christian Kollegger are educators at Charles H. Barrows STEM Academy. They recieved $27,000 in Voya Financial Unsung Heroes grant money to help bring “urban farming for food and STEM” to students.

The pair said following the announcement, “We were so excited when we got the $2,000, imagine what we could so with this? I’m so excited, thank you so so much.”

The program will focus on STEM-related disciplines when it comes to urban farming.