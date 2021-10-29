U.S. Secretary of Education, Gov. Lamont visits Middlesex Community College, discusses work opportunities

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona plans to visit Middlesex Community College on Friday to discuss the importance of workforce development programs.
There are workforce development opportunities for high school and community college students in Connecticut. Secretary Cardona, a native of Meriden, will talk about programs that will support career readiness and connections that would advance post-secondary opportunities for college students.
He will also participate in a panel discussion with students and educators. Secretary Cardona will be joined by Governor Lamont and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.
Education Secretary Cardona is expected to speak around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Following the discussion will be a tour of the media and ophthalmology centers at Middlesex Community College.