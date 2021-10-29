U.S. Secretary of Education, Gov. Lamont visits Middlesex Community College, discusses work opportunities

In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Biden administration is moving to relax the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements. The change could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants. The Education Department says it will temporarily drop some of the toughest requirements around the program, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, which was launched in 2007 to steer more college graduates into public service. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona plans to visit Middlesex Community College on Friday to discuss the importance of workforce development programs.

There are workforce development opportunities for high school and community college students in Connecticut. Secretary Cardona, a native of Meriden, will talk about programs that will support career readiness and connections that would advance post-secondary opportunities for college students.

He will also participate in a panel discussion with students and educators. Secretary Cardona will be joined by Governor Lamont and Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

Education Secretary Cardona is expected to speak around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Following the discussion will be a tour of the media and ophthalmology centers at Middlesex Community College.