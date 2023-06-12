MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, a Meriden Native inspired the class of 2023 to reach for their dreams while standing in the wind and rain at Platt High School on Monday.



“It’s awesome to be back home, it’s awesome to be celebrating with his graduates with families so much hard work went into this, and I’m honored to be here with them,” Cardona said.

As the Supreme Court mulls over whether President Joe Biden can forgive federal student loans, the Department of Education notified the public that the pandemic pause on payments will end in October, and that’s when students will have to start repaying their loans.

U.S. Dept. of Education says student loan payments will resume in October



“We’re not done fighting, we are waiting to see what the Supreme Court says but in this administration from day one we are putting borrowers and our students first, and we’re going to keep that going,” Cardona said.

Student loans were a big topic at the graduation ceremony.

“Right now yeah that’s what everyone is talking about how you’re going to do it and the stressfulness about it,” one student said.



“I just graduated from Platt last year, so now I am currently enrolled in a new trade school, not college. I just paid it full out, it doesn’t mess with your credit,” said Tiz Tisdale of Meriden.

Tiz Tisdale thought long and hard about his future, college loans and investment in education. He says he will have zero debt when he graduates from trade school, and a good job waiting for him.

“I took a personal finance class here at Platt High School and I was taught that college loans were the number one mess up for your credit score,” Tisdale said.