U.S. Senate expected to vote on confirmation of Dr. Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Education

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut’s Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona could be confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Education as soon as Monday.

Last Thursday, Cardona cleared a procedural vote in the Senate 66 to 32.

Cardona who is from Meriden was appointed Connecticut’s Education Leader by Governor Ned Lamont in August Of 2019.