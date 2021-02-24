UConn considers cutting planned tuition hike due to impact of pandemic

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– While many public universities are seeing enrolment decline, the UConn Board of Trustees heard some good news in this month’s meeting.

“In our case, we received our largest number of applications ever, for the first time breaking 38,000 applications,” UConn president Thomas Katsouleas told the Board.

That is up 6% from a normal year. Some other good news, COVID positivity on campus is very low, around 1%. The pandemic is having a severe impact on the economy of the state, the country, and students’ families. As a result, there is a proposal to take next academic year’s planned tuition hike and cut it in half.

The plan had been to raise tuition $625 for a bump of 4.3% over the current tuition. The new plan is to lower that to $312, or a 2.2% increase. Some trustees made it clear the cut is not a done deal.

“Because the more revenue we have, the more decisions we can make,” said trustee Tom Ritter. “Right now, we’re not doing that. So we need to do whatever we can do to make our next decision easier.”

“It’s a zero-sum game of looking after our students and managing our financial resources,” said Dan Toscano, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “I think that balance is obvious and there’s no right or wrong answer.”

The Trustees voted to take some time to consider the cut, and vote on it at March’s meeting.