(WTNH) — UConn will inaugurate its 16th president on Friday.

Tom Katsouleas will officially become UConn’s 16th president after the inauguration ceremony. He came to UConn back in August and was previously provost at the University of Virginia.

He takes over for Susan Herbst, who served as president for eight years.

