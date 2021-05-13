UConn president submits letter of resignation, leaving position June 30

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut President Thomas Katsouleas has submitted his letter of resignation.

“I am very proud of the advancements made by the University during my tenure as its 16th president,” Katsouleas said in his letter to the University’s Board of Trustees. “UConn has fared extraordinarily well in the face of unprecedented challenges under the leadership and decision making of our leadership team and the Board. I look forward to contributing further to the continued success of the state’s flagship institution of higher education as a member of our distinguished faculty.”

The president did not specify any reasons as to why he is leaving this position.

The letter was submitted on March 13, 2021. His last day will be June 30, 2021, the day his contract ends.

Katsouleas was appointed as the University’s sixteenth president in February 2019, and arrived on campus August 2019.

