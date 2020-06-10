UConn releases reopening plan for fall 2020 semester

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut has released the first draft of their plans in welcoming new and returning students, faculty and staff for the fall 2020 semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressed by UConn President Thomas Katsouleas, the new plans range in detail from the first day of classes to if students and staff need to wear masks while on campus.

In the letter, Katsouleas says the first day of classes will be August 31. Some classes will be online completely, another portion of classes will have students and teachers attend physically, and others will be a mix of the two. Students will not be returning after Thanksgiving break with the remainder of the semester, including final exams, being available online.

Staying on the topic of classrooms, classroom size will be reduced to adhere to the six-foot social distancing protocol. As Katsoueleas mentions, UConn is essentially not going back to how times were before, but rather a new normal. With that said, the school is accommodating those who want a fully online learning experience can have just that.

Every member of the UConn community will be required to wear a mask in public and common spaces, including classrooms. The school said it has purchased enough masks to supply its community. If someone is unable to wear a mask, contact the school and they said they’ll work something out.

As for staff, UConn is developing protocols for employee testing set to begin before the start of the semester. They will also be enforcing a “stay at home when ill” motto for both employee and students as well as general cleanliness responsibilities like washing your hands.

More procedures are in the works as UConn gets closer to the start of the fall 2020 semester. Details can be read on their official reopening website.