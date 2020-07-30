UConn releases new guidelines for fall semester amid COVID pandemic

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — On Wednesday, UConn school leaders put out a number of guidelines for when students return for the fall semester.

All dorms will be at 30% capacity, and if students are living in them, they will be tested as soon as they arrive on campus. Commuter students will have to bring their negative results with them.

Students will move in two weeks earlier this year to allow for a 14-day quarantine before classes start Aug. 31.

They can still leave their dorm rooms and grab food at the cafeteria, but they are expected to stay 6 feet apart and wear masks.

“Our students told us they want to be on campus this semester, that they missed the campus experience last year,” said UConn spokesperson Michael Enright. “I think we have a really good solid plan, but it’s up to everyone to comply with the plan.”

If any students are diagnosed with the virus on campus, they have special rooms for them to medically isolate. If students break the rules, they could face disciplinary action and in extreme cases get kicked off campus.