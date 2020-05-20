UConn to begin test-optional admissions process for fall 2021 students

(WTNH) — The Board of Trustees’ Academic Affairs Committee announced Wednesday UConn will start a test-optional undergraduate admissions process for students applying to enter as undergraduates in fall 2021.

Officials say UConn had already been considering to adopt a pilot a test-optional process when the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced numerous issues associated with the original process as well as the push for e-learning.

“With the move to test-optional, we feel that applicants will now have the confidence to present themselves in the best way possible, without the fear of misevaluation due to not performing as well as they hoped on the SAT or ACT,” said UConn Director of Undergraduate Admissions Vern Granger.

UConn will start the test-optional applications process starting with students applying to enter as undergraduates in fall 2021, and will continue through the following two admissions cycles. During that time, students may submit SAT and/or ACT results if they choose, but no admissions decision would be impacted and no student would be disadvantaged if a standardized test score is not provided.

UConn officials say institutions that have piloted or permanently adopted test-optional applications also have found equal levels of success between those who did and did not submit scores, and the institutions’ standing in higher education rankings generally were not affected.

“Ultimately, it is our hope this move will result in an even more diverse and inclusive applicant pool, which provide us a greater opportunity to build a community of students that reflect the breadth and depth of our institution,” Granger said.