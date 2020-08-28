Waterbury school leaders say meals will be ‘grab and go’ for hybrid learning

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury school leaders are busy nailing down how students will be fed at school.

They describe this as a hectic time.  

Students will be greeted by new signs reminding them to stay 6 feet apart. They’re doing a hybrid model at the district, meaning kids will only be in school half the day. So, when it comes to lunch, it’s a grab and go situation.

That gives staff time to fully clean and sanitize.

But, breakfast is trickier. That’s because all of the kids will be eating at the building at the same time. They’re trying to keep kids spread apart and make sure they wash their hands beforehand.

Depending on the school, students could be eating in the cafeteria, gym or even smaller settings.

“Where we may use a gym, or a larger room, or a lobby area or some other place where we can spread out,” said Chief Operating Officer for Waterbury Public Schools Will Clark. “Some grades go this way. Some grades go that way. There may be some classroom eating as well. So, we’re juggling through that.”

If kids are all virtual, they can swing by to pick up their lunch. In Waterbury, teachers have already been in the building figuring out how they’re going to teach.  

The first day of school for kids got pushed back to Sept. 8 to make sure everyone is ready.

