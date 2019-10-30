 

Waterbury community group works to implement more African American, Latino history in public schools

by: LaSalle Blanks

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A community group in Waterbury is working to enhance the public school curriculum with more African American and Latino history.

One teacher hopes that by including these more diverse offerings it will give students the opportunity to think critically about issues in society that directly impact them and their environment.

“I’m hoping that the implementation of this curriculum will allow students to learn about African American and Latino culture…through history, sociology, and also literary works.”

– Kelly Hope, Waterbury teacher working to implement the changes

