Windsor Locks BOE, teacher’s union clash over decision to start in-person learning at all schools

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Tempers flaring in Windsor Locks after the Board of Ed just voted to start ALL in-person learning at the high school and middle schools starting in a month. A lot of teachers say it’s just not safe.

The teacher’s union says right now they’re worried about getting enough protective gear and staying socially distanced with students, and the Board of Ed Chair is firing back.

In Windsor Locks, elementary schools are already all in-person, and teachers News 8 spoke with say it’s hard to stay six feet apart. They’re concerned it won’t be possible at the middle and high schools when they are now slated to have everyone in the classrooms come Nov. 9.

Already, they’ve seen one case at the high school. Nearly 200 came out to the Board of Ed meeting last night about this issue.

Brian Deming, President of the Windsor Locks Teacher’s Association said, “We just want to make sure now that they are appropriately social–distanced. That teachers are given the opportunity to have personal protective equipment when they need it. The concern right now is ‘as supplies are available’. Well, that’s not good enough. We want to make sure the supplies are available.”

The chair for the Board of Education, Patricia King, sent a statement saying the union is being misleading.

The statement reads: