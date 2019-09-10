Educator gets 6 months for sexual relationship with teen

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former educator at a Connecticut nonprofit that serves special needs children has been sentenced to six months in prison for having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy who attended a life-skills program she supervised.

The Day reports that 38-year-old Nicole Souza, of Stonington, was also sentenced Monday to five years of probation. She pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor.

Souza had worked at Waterford Country School for 13 years before she was fired following her arrest last October.

State police began investigating after the victim, who was in state Department of Children and Families care, was taken by ambulance to a hospital in June 2018 with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.202%. Authorities say she bought liquor for the boy.

Souza apologized in court.

