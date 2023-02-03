HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A coalition of educators and legislative leaders gathered at the Capitol on Friday, calling for immediate funding for Connecticut schools to improve educational equity.

This is said to be the largest coalition of groups from all corners of the state fighting for education dollars. A new formula was crafted in 2017 by Democrats and Republicans.

Instead of waiting until 2028, the group says the state can afford to speed up the release of dollars.

Nearly 100 people lent their voices to a bill before the legislature. The measure would speed up the use of a new education cost-sharing formula, essentially fully funding districts that have been lacking money and equalizing out the districts that may be overfunded.

“As a Bridgeport public school student, I went to school, I went from school to school,” said State Rep. Antonio Felipe. “Schools had no cafeterias, some did, some had no gymnasiums, broken bathrooms, missing windows, you name it, breezes coming through the winter. It made you feel like you needed two coats.”

“This bill streamlines, makes it more transparent, and recognizes students in all types of school settings, magnet, technical, charter, and addresses the learning needs of all of our students,” said Kathleen McCarty (R).

Governor Ned Lamont is non-committal on the bill. He has said publicly he would like districts to use their federal COVID relief money first.

The amount of additional money advocates are talking about is $275 million a year. They want a permanent fix.

The bill will be heard in the Education Committee on Friday.