Educators in Hartford take part in a Build a Bike program to give back to students

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Educators are always going above and beyond for their students, but in Hartford on Monday, teachers took that commitment to a whole new level by building bikes for a group of hard-working kids.

It’s part of the Build a Bike program. Teachers from the CREC University of Hartford Magnet School traded in their classroom lesson plans for a totally different kind of instruction manual.

Along with a number of team-building exercises, staff members spent the day putting together 8 bikes that were then presented to students, who were nominated for their hard work and determination inside the classroom.

“We did it together and that’s what we are, better together and had a great time doing it,” said Tim Barber, Principal.

Principal Tim Barber says the team-building activity was important for a number of reasons. It helped teachers get to know each other better, and it helped recognize kids who have been role models inside the classroom during difficult times.