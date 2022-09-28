HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers protested at the state capitol on Wednesday against new guidance just put out by the Connecticut State Department of Education regarding remote learning and dual teaching.

Union leaders said a law passed by the 2022 legislature prohibits dual teaching. This means teachers will no longer be able to teach a class simultaneously for students both in person and online.

The state agreed there are exceptions to the law for students with disabilities. This would include students who may have acute anxiety and need to transition back to in-person learning or a student undergoing a treatment like chemotherapy who needs to learn remotely.

The state said those exceptions would be allowed under federal laws that supersede conflicting state laws.

The teachers protesting at the capitol said that the new law restores bad pandemic practices that puts student learning at risk.

“We have great skill sets in our abilities to utilize technology to teach fully remote. What we cannot do successfully is both,” said CEA President Kate Dias. “You cannot be in-person and online and instructionally sound at the same time.”

The new guidance will allow districts — but does not require them — to let students who may be home with COVID-19 or other illnesses to watch a class. Students would still be considered absent and would not be able to interact with the class.

“If the union’s position is that a disabled child who has to learn remotely can only do it in the context of other kids learning remotely that they don’t have the opportunity to participate with their… non-disabled peers that’s a violation of federal law,” said Mike McKeon, the legal director of the Connecticut State Department of Education.