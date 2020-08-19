EEE detected in mosquito collected in Hampton; 2nd positive test found in CT this summer

HAMPTON, Conn (WTNH) — A mosquito caught in the Hampton reservoir in Hampton on August 12 has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

That result is according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

That positive test was the second in the state this summer, with the first being reported at Stonington High School on August 5.

The most recent positive result in Hampton was found in one mosquito out of 3,447 tested from that location.

According to the state of Connecticut website, with information from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the first symptoms of EEE are fever (often 103º to106ºF),

stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy; some patients experience nausea or vomiting. These symptoms begin three to ten days after a bite from an infected mosquito. Additional symptoms may include difficulty speaking and weakness.

Also from the state’s site, there is no treatment for EEE.

EEE has been a reportable disease in Connecticut since 2000. Since then, human cases have been

identified in 2013 (1) and 2019 (4). Four out of these five people identified with EEE disease died from the infection.