BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police officers arrested eight people after a drug bust involving over 15 pounds of marijuana, three semi-automatic handguns, two seized vehicles and over $2,000 in cash on Saturday night.

Due to continued gun violence on Vine Street in Bridgeport, officers obtained a search warrant for the Scotch Bonnett Studio at 22 Vine Street, its gated parking lot and all the cars in it.

The eight people were charged with a number of different offenses related to firearm possession, drug possession with intent to sell and operation of a drug factory. The individuals range from 28 to 55 years old.