El Paso native Khalid plans benefit concert for families of mass shooting victims

EL PASO, Texas (CBS NEWS) — Grammy-nominated singer Khalid has not forgotten his El Paso roots. The 21-year-old, whose real name is Khalid Donnel Robinson, said his mind and heart have been heavy since hearing about the mass shooting in his hometown – and he wants to help the city heal.

“Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking,” Khalid tweeted on Monday, two days after a gunman killed at least 21 people and injured dozens more at an El Paso Walmart.

The singer said going on tour and performing his songs “915” and “City of El Paso” about where he grew up “feels indescribable.”

Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing “915” and “city of El Paso” on tour every night feels indescribable — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 5, 2019

CBS News has reached out to reps for Khalid to confirm details about the concert.

The singer also runs the The Great Khalid Foundation, which has recently embarked on a back-to-school drive to bring supplies to middle schools. The foundation’s first stop was James A. Hambric school in El Paso on Monday.

"Khalid is where our love lies. Thank you for the supplies…From the city of the 915!" pic.twitter.com/MAAbU6xcbU — The Great Khalid Foundation (@tgr8kfoundation) August 5, 2019

