Elder man robbed in Bristol Walmart parking lot

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — An elderly man was robbed and incapacitated by a stun gun in the parking lot of a Walmart on Saturday, police said.

Officials said the man was placing groceries into his vehicle when he was attacked by an unknown male suspect. The suspect used a stun gun device to incapacitate the victim and robbed him of his belongings. Police said the suspect then fled the scene in a black SUV.

The Bristol Police Department urges any witnesses with information regarding the incident to contact police.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for updates on WTNH or in the News 8 app.

