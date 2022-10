Key Election Dates

Voting in the General Election Date

When is the general election? Tuesday, Nov. 8

What is the voter registration deadline? In-person: Nov. 1

By Mail: Postmarked by Nov. 1

Online: Nov. 1

What is the absentee/mail-in ballot request deadline? In-person: Nov. 8

By mail: Received by Nov. 7

What is the absentee/mail-in ballot return deadline? In-person: Nov. 8

By mail: Received by Nov. 8