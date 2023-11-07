NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters for Connecticut’s general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Turn to News 8 for live coverage on Election Day from Bridgeport, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury. Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report team will provide in-depth analysis throughout the night.

General Election | Unofficial Results

Ballot Questions

Middletown Ballot Question #1: “Shall the $13,500,000 appropriation and bond authorization for the planning, design, construction, renovation, furnishing and equipping of a new boathouse and renovations to the existing John Smith Boathouse be approved?”

Simsbury Ballot Question #1: “Shall the sale of recreational marijuana be allowed in the Town of Simsbury?”

New Haven Ballot Question #1: “Shall the City approve and adopt all other Charter changes as recommended by the Charter Revision Commission and approved by the Board of Alders?”

Norwich Ballot Question #2: “Shall the $44,750,000 appropriation and bond authorization ordinance for the planning, acquisition and construction of the City of Norwich Police Headquarters Facility Project be approved?”