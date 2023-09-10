NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters for Connecticut’s Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. can vote. Check out News 8’s voter guide before you cast your vote.

There are Democratic primary races in 12 municipalities and Republican primaries in 14 towns. These races will determine who will run in the general elections in November.

Click on the corresponding municipality below to view the ballot.