NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters for primary day on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. can vote.

Hartford’s primary race is substantial because the Capitol City historically votes Democrat. Hartford hasn’t had a Republican mayor in over 50 years.

Three names are on the Democratic ballot for Hartford mayor — Arunan Arulampalam, Eric Coleman and John Fonfara.

Arulampalam is endorsed by outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin who joined him Monday to talk with residents along Albany Avenue.

“I feel good,” Arulampalam said ahead of primary day.

The 37-year-old, chief executive of the Hartford Land Bank, said he wants to continue building on downtown investments and bring that into neighborhoods and housing.

“Rebuilding small businesses is the backbone to our economy,” Arulampalam said. “It’s so important investing in housing that leads to home ownership. We have the lowest homeownership rate in Connecticut, and then investing in our kids.”

Eric Coleman is a veteran judge and former state representative and senator.

“I’ve been connected to Hartford for a very long time,” Coleman said.

The 72-year-old said his number one concern is crime following an increase in homicide victims this year.

“Getting to the root causes of crime,” Coleman said. “Creating jobs and job training opportunities as well as making sure that our educational system is properly preparing young people to lead effective and successful lives.”

John Fonfara, 67, is a state senator born and raised in Hartford.

News 8 contacted his campaign team multiple times, but Fonfara was not available for comment. According to his website, his main goal is investing in residents’ education and skill levels from birth through adulthood to combat poverty.

Last week, front-runner Arulampalam came under fire for comments about everyone having a say in what the city looks like during a fundraiser in Torrington.

He and his opponents addressed that Monday and what makes them the best candidate.

“That is so inexcusably inappropriate,” Coleman said. “I’m not sure that the first office that you run for after only having been here for seven years is the mayor’s office.”

“I think the attacks have gotten increasingly desperate,” Arulampalam said. “People want to see a new kind of politics that leads us forward as a city.”

