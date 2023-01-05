HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In an exclusive interview with News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina, a third candidate announced his bid to become the next mayor of Hartford.

Democrat Arunan Arulampalam joins fellow Democrats, Hartford City Councilman Nick Lebron and former state senator and judge Eric Coleman, in the mayoral race. The city’s current mayor, Luke Bronin, will not seek a third four-year term.

“I’m going to run for the mayor of the City of Hartford,” Arulampalam said. “I think Hartford is such an incredible city. I love the city of Hartford. We’ve got incredible people and so much potential.”

How would he express to voters that he is the better choice?

“We each have to talk about our vision,” Arulampalam said. “I think I have experience to do the job. I’ve worked at the department of consumer protection and helped run an agency with over 200 employees and over $250 million in annual revenue.”

Hartford police investigated 39 homicides in 2022. How would Arulampalam deal with people who don’t value life?

“I want to keep all of our neighborhood schools open at night after the school day is over to create a safe split space for kids to be kids again and then rebuild sports and recreation programs in our neighborhoods,” Arulampalam said.

Arulampalam, a native of Zimbabwe, moved to the U.S. when he was a toddler. He met his wife, who is from Connecticut, and moved to Hartford.

Connecticut's primary election is on Sept. 12, 2023, with the general election on Nov. 7.