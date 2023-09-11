NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is your local election headquarters for primary day on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

There are Democratic primary races in 12 municipalities and Republican primaries in 14 communities.

In New Haven, 48-year-old Democratic incumbent Justin Elicker is seeking a third term as mayor. He’ll face 44-year-old Democratic challenger Liam Brennan, a former federal prosecutor.

“Obviously, there is a lot of momentum here,” Elicker said. “I’m feeling very confident going into Tuesday.”

While some Democratic state leaders endorsed Elicker over the weekend, he’s leaning on his experience and wanting to keep the city growing.

“We obviously have a lot more work to do in this city, but when people look at the last four years, people would say that we’ve made a ton of progress, and I’m looking forward to the primary on Tuesday,” Elicker said.

Brennan descibres himself as an advocate for justice, a skilled administrator and a committed member of the community.

“I’m Liam Brennan,” he said in his campaign ad. “When I came to New Haven nearly 20 years ago, I fell in love with the small city.”

In a statement, Brennan said state leaders endorsing Elciker wouldn’t change his team’s strategy.

“We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last five months,” he said. “Talking to every voter possible and knocking on every door possible, making our case for change.

Brennan has pledged to tackle gun violence and housing affordability in the Elm City.

“I think the issue about housing affordability here in New Haven has proven to be a key issue in the election, it’s something I’ve been working on for years, and it’s something that I think is really resonating with the public and that we really need to make significant changes,” he said.

Tuesday’s mayoral primary winner will go head-to-head with Tom Goldenberg, a Democrat, in the general election in November.

New Haven Town Committee Republicans endorsed Goldenberg, who will be listed on the Republican Party line this November.

“The only endorsements that will matter here are those of the voters in New Haven,” the New Haven Town Committee Republicans said in a statement. “We hope they will endorse safer streets, improvements in education, and the sound fiscal plans of our endorsed candidates in November.”

Where can I find election results?

