BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Just six days after a state judge ordered a new Democratic mayoral primary in Bridgeport, citing evidence of mishandled absentee ballots, voters head to the polls Tuesday for the general election.

Superior Court Judge William Clark determined the allegations of possible misconduct warrant throwing out the results of the Sept. 12 primary, in which incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim defeated John Gomes by 251 votes out of 8,173 cast. Absentee ballots secured his margin of victory.

Gomes and his campaign obtained and publicly released surveillance video, which they claimed showed a Ganim supporter stuffing absentee ballots into a ballot drop box. Gomes and his team sued city officials and demanded a new primary or for him to be declared the winner. Ganim has repeatedly denied any knowledge of wrongdoing related to the ballots.

The date for the new primary has yet to be set.

Ganim will appear as the Democratic nominee on Tuesday’s ballot, while Gomes will appear as an independent candidate. Republican David Herz and petitioning candidate Lamond Daniels are also on the ballot.

If Gomes defeats Ganim and the two other candidates, he will withdraw his legal challenge of the primary and “that will be the end of it,” his lawyer, William Bloss, said. “There will be no new primary. There’s no new general election.”

What should I do if I have issues at the polls?

Anyone encountering problems on Election Day should contact Connecticut’s Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or elections@ct.gov.

Where can I find election results?

News 8 will have election results on air and online after polls close at 8 p.m.

