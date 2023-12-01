BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A swearing-in ceremony was held on Friday night at Bridgeport City Hall for the city’s newest elected officials.

There was quite literally and figuratively a dark cloud over Bridgeport City Hall amid political woes in the city.

City councilors, board of education members and more all took the oath of office but the city’s top elected seat was not sworn in as another mayoral primary election is set for next month.

“He should respect the by-laws and step aside,” mayoral candidate John Gomes said.

Incumbent Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was front and center emceeing the swearing-in ceremony, in front of a plaque that still names him as the mayor of Bridgeport.

“I’m still mayor there’s no… basically it was a choice to not do a ceremony, it isn’t necessary. In all these positions, at least in our charter, people hold their positions at least until someone else succeeds them,” Ganim said.

Ganim beat challenger John Gomes by 251 votes in September and by 175 in November leading the absentee ballot count.

“That’s how he is, he’s selfish. He’s driven by ego and he doesn’t represent the majority of people in Bridgeport,” Gomes said. “Today, we don’t have a mayor. He’s simply a representative and holding the seat.”

Gomes filed a lawsuit following the primary after a reported supporter of Ganim was caught on surveillance allegedly stuffing a ballot box with improperly handled absentee ballots.

In October, a judge found the Democratic primary results were clouded and ordered a new one.

“The people of Bridgeport at the machines spoke and said we were victorious but, obviously we saw the outcome that happened with the verdict and the video and so forth,” Gomes said.

Gomes said the swearing-in ceremony, full of cheers, applause and celebration is the correct representation of democracy.

“We need to get rid of this corruption that has so vaguely disrespected us and suppressed our vote,” Gomes said.

The new primary is set for Jan. 23, 2024, and the re-do general election is scheduled for February.

“The primary is set; we have a target there. We will get there and then we will be in here raising our right hands very soon with everyone else,” Ganim said.