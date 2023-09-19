BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke for the first time Tuesday on the ballot controversy that prompted a police investigation.

Bridgeport police are investigating claims of “possible misconduct” in last week’s Democratic primary mayoral election after video surfaced of a woman allegedly stuffing ballots into a drop box.

The investigation is linked to allegations that a city employee interfered in the race against Ganim and John Gomes.

According to initial election results, Ganim appeared to have received 51% of the votes.

Tune in to News 8 starting at 4 p.m. to hear what he told Eva Zymaris.