BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport Mayoral Primary hearing will continue on Thursday.

The judge had scheduled the hearing to resume, with the general election being less than one month from Thursday.

Challenger John Gomes says people tampered with absentee ballots that gave Mayor Joe Ganim the win.

This hearing also comes after a new video was leaked earlier this month that appeared to show at least one John Gomes supporter placing multiple envelopes into a ballot drop box.

Gomes released a statement after the video was leaked and said, “These supporters affirm that their handling of the ballots in question was in compliance with the law.”

The judge says that even if the case is not decided by the time the general election comes around, he can order a new primary and a general election if he deems there was”improper action in the first primary.”

