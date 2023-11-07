HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is your local election headquarters for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Voters in Hartford will be choosing their first new mayor since 2016 as Incumbent Luke Bronin announced in November 2022 that he would not seek a third term in officer.

Now, six candidates are vying for the mayorship: Arunan Arulampalam, Michael McGarry and four candidates are unaffiliated or independent (Mark Stewart Greenstein, Giselle Gigi Jacobds, Nick Lebron and J. Stan McCauley).

37-year-old Arunun Arulampalam, who is the chief executive of the Hartford Land Bank, declared victory in Hartford’s Democratic mayoral primary race in September.

The primary race was substantial because the Capitol City historically votes Democrat. Hartford hasn’t had a Republican mayor in over 50 years.

