WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been more than two decades since Waterbury elected a Republican mayor.

With three-term Democrat Neil O’Leary stepping aside, this year’s election represents possibly the GOP’s best chance to capture the top job in one of Connecticut’s largest cities. Democrats, for their part, are fighting hard to keep the city blue.

“There is no race more important than Waterbury,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said. “As Waterbury goes, so goes Connecticut. Waterbury is a working town with people who care about the individuals who represent them, not just party.”

In the battle for control of the Brass City, Democrat Paul Pernerewski and Republican Dawn Maiorano aren’t mincing words.

“My opponent has had 21 years to make the changes that he is claiming to want to make in the next four,” Maiorano said. “My question is: why hasn’t he?”

“We’ve changed Waterbury in 21 years from what it was to what it is today,” Pernerewski said. “When you look at my record, it tells you that I’ll be able to do it going forward. What had Dawn done for 21 years? She has not been part of this city. She didn’t join a board until January of this year. Now she wants to be mayor?”

Pernerewski is touting his decades of experience in state and local government, while Maiorano says voters want a change from the status quo.

Even though Democrats enjoy a 3-to-1 advantage among registered voters, top state leaders flocked to Waterbury this weekend to throw their political weight behind Pernerewski.

“There’s a lot of hate and division out there in politics today, and a lot of it unfortunately creeps into local politics,” U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “Democrats, they know how to run cities and towns, right, keeping the mill rate down, but they also have compassion. Trying to bring people together instead of trying to divide us, and that’s true here in Waterbury.”

Ben Proto, the state GOP chairman, fired back, rejecting democratic arguments that Republicans are too divisive.

“The Democrats have failed,” Proto said. “They continue to fail, not only here in Waterbury but across the state. And if Waterbury wants to move forward, they need to reject that line of argument because it’s just dumb, which is pretty much what the Democrats have been in the city of Waterbury for a long time.”

In conversations with Democratic sources, they’ve expressed confidence that they’ll win big on Tuesday. Still, the energy behind the Republican campaign is attracting attention from political insiders around the state.

Keisha Gilliams and Karen Jackson are petitioning candidates on the ballot for the general election.

Ultimately, voters will have the final word when they head to the polls on Tuesday.