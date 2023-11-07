NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – In New Haven’s mayoral race, there are three candidates on the ballot battling for the seat.

Elicker is looking to win a third term as mayor. A Republican nominee has not won the New Haven mayoral election in 72 years, since Harry Truman was in officer, and ex-consultant Tom Goldenberg hopes to change that Tuesday.

After two-term mayor Justin Elicker defeated Liam Brennan in September’s Democratic mayoral primary, Goldenberg is the last major challenger for the mayoral seat.

Goldenberg started the race as a Democrat but failed to make the party primary ballot. He was cross-endorsed by the Republican Party and the Independent Party.

Former Yale New Haven Hospital nurse Wendy Hamilton is a petitioning candidate, meaning she received no nomination from a political party, but did receive enough signatures to get on the ballot. She’s petitioned before and hopes to win the mayor’s seat.

But the most contentious race in New Haven surrounds a ballot question that reads: “Shall the City approve and adopt all other Charter changes as recommended by the Charter Revision Commission and approved by the Board of Alders?”

The question would allow New Haven to change the mayoral term from two years to four years. This is something the mayor wants and a lot of people are opposed to this.

Many Republicans are opposed to the question while others think the question is too broad, including the chair of the city’s park commission, David Belowsky, who has a “lifetime appointment.”

“To lump everything in one vote wasn’t a really great idea, you should’ve done it as one items, where people could vote on different items…lumping everything together,” Belowsky said.