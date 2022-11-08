Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Election Day, and in Connecticut, local state candidates headed out to the polls to cast their own votes.

Governor Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and his opponent, Bob Stefanowski (R-Conn.) were seen casting their ballots Tuesday morning. Gov. Lamont voted in Greenwich while Stefanowsi voted in Madison.

Those wishing to vote Tuesday should make sure they head to the right polling location and have their ID on-hand.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open through 8 p.m. An estimated 2.2 million registered votes are expected to cast their ballots.

Stay tuned for all of ort election coverage Tuesday night