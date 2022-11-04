(WTNH) – Election night is just days away. Stay tuned to News 8 on Tuesday, November 8 for full election results.



ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

HOW CONNECTICUT VOTES

The majority of Connecticut votes on Election Day. The state does not allow early voting. In 2020, the state was still counting votes two days after the polls closed. Key areas are Bridgeport, New Haven, Stamford and Hartford, the larger cities where most of the population is. Democratic candidates for statewide and federal offices have typically dominated throughout the state.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW?

WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE PRIMARY?

While state Republicans endorsed a pro-abortion, gun-control moderate for U.S. Senate, primary voters chose the more conservative candidate. Levy won the nomination in a three-way race.

WHAT’S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

Earlier this year, Lamont signed into law a bill that includes the broad term of “sickness” as a valid excuse for requesting an absentee ballot, aligning state law with existing language in Connecticut’s constitution. The “sickness” excuse would apply to the individual voter’s health or someone else’s health, such as an ill relative.

WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

As of Oct. 25, unaffiliated voters made up the state’s largest voting bloc, with 921,367 voters. They’re followed by Democrats, with 811,358, and Republicans with 461,782, for a total of 2.2 million registered voters.

Most people vote in person in Connecticut. In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, 36% of people voted through an absentee ballot.

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

Connecticut law provides for mandatory recounts for races in which the lead is tighter than half of 1% of the total vote but not more than 1,000 votes.

