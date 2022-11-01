UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — On Election Day, Connecticut voters will have a choice of three candidates for governor: incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont, Republican Bob Stefanowski and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling.

The gubernatorial candidates took part in News 8’s debate Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun, tackling issues that matter to you, the voter.

Did you miss the debate? Watch it in its entirety in the video player above. Join the conversation on social media by using #CTGOVDEBATE.

News 8 anchor Darren Kramer was joined by three panelists — News 8 anchor Keith Kountz, News 8 chief political correspondent Jodi Latina and Joe DeLong, the executive director of the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

Below is a breakdown of each question and the candidates’ answers.

ECONOMY | Give us your assessment of the current state of Connecticut’s economy, and provide specific examples of how we are better or worse off than we were four years ago.

INFLATION | What can a governor actually do to make sure that residents have relief from high inflation on necessities such as food and fuel? In addition, will you extend the suspension of the gas tax?

ENERGY COSTS | Connecticut has some of the highest energy costs in the country, and those rates are predicted to rise. Eversource warned regulators that our grid is not completely stable and blackouts are a real possibility. What will you do to reduce electricity costs and ensure the stability of our electric grid?

NEW LONDON STATE PIER PROJECT | Given the cost overruns on this state-funded project, from an initially projected total of $93 million to more than $250 million, coupled with two active federal corruption investigations, was this project a massive mistake? What will you do to address the ballooning costs?

CRIME | The most recent data from the Connecticut State Police shows that although some violent crimes increased, overall crime in the state declined in 2021 compared to 2020. Will you push for even stricter gun laws in the state? What specific steps will you take to make residents feel safer?

POLICE ACCOUNTABILITY ACT | The ambush killing of two Bristol police officers has led to calls for a repeal of modification of Connecticut’s Police Accountability Act that Lamont signed into law in 2020. Should the law be repealed or revised?

ABORTION | Since there has been some confusion surrounding this, please clarify where you stand on whether abortion should be outlawed at any point in a woman’s pregnancy. Would you support any modifications in Connecticut’s law?

STATE DEBT & TAXES | With a substantial surplus thanks to federal assistance and surging tax revenue, Connecticut has been paying down long-term debt. With forecasters predicting a recession and deficits possible in coming years, at what point are tax increases or cuts in state services necessary?

HOUSING AUTHORITY | A civil rights lawsuit against the Town of Woodbridge states that the town’s zoning regulations unfairly restrict multi-family housing. Should suburban municipalities be required to create more affordable and multi-family housing to address the state’s housing crisis?

THE LOST GENERATION | Before the COVID pandemic, as many as 40,000 young people in Connecticut were classified as “disconnected” academically. Experts believe that number has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic. What would you do to re-engage this lost generation?

VACCINATIONS | As health experts warn about a spike in COVID-19 this fall and winter, is there any situation where you would support a mandatory vaccination for school children?

SPEED ROUND | Should our state have a bear hunt? Should sex education in schools include instruction about gender identity? Do you support early voting in Connecticut? Should there be a ban on all flavored vaping products?

CLOSING STATEMENTS | Each candidate has 30 seconds for a closing statement.

…

Last week, News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling released the results of its third and final exclusive poll of the midterm election season. The poll showed Lamont with an 11-point lead over Stefanowski. The survey of Connecticut voters was conducted Oct. 19-21. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.

…

News 8 is your local election headquarters. Midterm elections take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. News 8 will bring you up-to-the-minute results once polls close at 8 p.m. Tune in for live team coverage on air and online.

📲 Download the News 8 app to stay updated on the go >> App Store | Google Play

📧 Sign up for News 8 email alerts to have news sent to your inbox