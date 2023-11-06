NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Experience a problem at the polls? Call Connecticut’s revived Election Day hotline to report it.

The hotline will be reactivated on Tuesday, Connecticut Secretary of State Stephanie Thomas announced Monday. The hotline will be available from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Anyone who sees or suspects voter intimidation, wrongdoing or “voting irregularities” is asked to call the hotline. It can be reached at (866) 733-2463 or email elections@ct.gov. The hotline is staffed by the Connecticut State Elections Enforcement Commission.